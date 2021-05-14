Advanced Distribution Automation Market to Develop New Growth Story | Eaton, Siemens, Cisco, Xylem

Advanced distribution automation refers to system and components used to measure, monitor and control electrical loads on distribution systems. It provides real-time adjustment to generation, changing loads, and failure conditions of the advanced distribution automation system. Market players are focusing on technological developments to improve service quality, reliability, and operational efficiency. For instance, ABB engaged in robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment and automation technology providers started offering their distribution automation products, smart substation control, and protection device SSC600 and all-in-one protection and control relay REX640. Further, increasing demand from emerging countries driving the demand for advanced distribution automation system.

Latest released the research study on Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Advanced Distribution Automation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Advanced Distribution Automation. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Siemens (Germany),ABB (Switzerland),General Electric (United States),Schneider Electric (France),Eaton (Ireland),Cisco (United States),Xylem (United States) ,ABB (Switzerland) ,S&C Electric Co. (United States),Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (United States)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Technological Advancement in the Communication Technologies

Emphasizing On IoT Technologies in Advanced Distribution Automation System

Market Drivers:

Upgradation of Conventional Distribution Infrastructure Owing To Rising Need for Energy Efficiency

Increasing Government Initiatives for Digitization of the Distribution System

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Distribution Automation from Emerging Countries Such As India, China, and Others.

Rising Need for Renewable Power Generation to Supplement the Growth of Distribution Automation System

Challenges:

Lack of Standardization in Communication Infrastructure

The Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Public Utility, Private Utility), Utility (Public Utility, Private Utility), Communication Technology (Wireless Technology (Radiofrequency (RF) Mesh, Cellular Network, Others), Wired Technology (Power Line Carrier (PLC), Optic Fiber, Ethernet, Others)), Component (Field Device (Voltage Regulator, Smart Meter, Smart Sensor, Automated Capacitor, Remote Fault Indicator, Smart Relay, Smart Recloser, Others), Software & Services)

Market Insights:

13th March 2019, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPL) in India awarded a technology-driven grid modernization project to GE Renewable Energyâ€™s Grid Solutions. The project will be executed by the Indian entity of the company called GE T&D India Limited.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

