Compound Isomaltitol Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Cargill, Beneo, Roquette Freres

Isomalt is naturally sourced sugar which is used to replace sugar in a wide range of products. It is produced by the isomerization and catalytic hydrogenation of sucrose, with subsequent solidification and milling. Its properties meet consumer demand for good tasting healthier products with a long Shelf life. It is the product of choice for the preparation of non-sticky and transparent hard boiled candies.

Cargill (United States), Beneo (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Atlantic Chemicals Trading (Germany), Ingredion (United States), A & Z Food Additives (China), Fraken Biochem (China), Sanxinyuan Food Industry (United Kingdom), Carbosnyth (United Kingdom),

In Jun 2018, Beneo Announced The Opening Of Its BENEO North American Application Center In Parsippany, NJ. This New Center Focuses On Developing In Its Ingredients Application Portfolio And Bringing That Expertise Closer To Consumers In North America Market. Additionally, In Apr 2018, Etain LLC Announced It Will Bringing To Market New Yorkâ€™s First Water Soluble Medical Marijuana Powder, This Has No Artificial Additives and Only Formulated with Isomalt.

by Type (Panned Goods, Chocolate, Baked Goods, Cereal Products, Sugar-Free Hard Candy), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), Functionalities (Sugar-Free Bulking Agent, Coating Agent, Granulating Agent, Diluent for Tablets and Capsules)

Market Trend

Demand for Sugar Substitutes With Large Health Benefits

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand of Sugar-Free Products

Rising Awareness towards Reducing Calories

Increasing Teeth Health Concerns



Market Challenges

Ethical Issues in Compound Isomaltitol Market, and the Challenges and Barriers That May Restrict the Market

Global Compound Isomaltitol the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Compound Isomaltitol Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically Global Compound Isomaltitol markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Compound Isomaltitol markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Compound Isomaltitol Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

