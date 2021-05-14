May 2021 Report on SEBS Industry Machine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for SEBS is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Ningbo Oretel Polymer Co.,Ltd.

Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Eni S.p.A.

Dynasol Grupo

Sinopec Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TSRC Corporation

JSR Corporation

LCY GROUP

Major Types Covered

Pellets

Powder

Major Applications Covered

Polymer Modification

Automotive compounds

Sporting and toys

Footwear

Adhesives

Gaskets and seals

Packaging and films

Bitumen modification

Medicine

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global SEBS Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the SEBS Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the SEBS Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global SEBS Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Pellets

5.2 Powder

6 Global SEBS Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Polymer Modification

6.2 Automotive compounds

6.3 Sporting and toys

6.4 Footwear

6.5 Adhesives

6.6 Gaskets and seals

6.7 Packaging and films

6.8 Bitumen modification

6.9 Medicine

7 Global SEBS Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Ningbo Oretel Polymer Co.,Ltd.

8.1.1 Ningbo Oretel Polymer Co.,Ltd. Profile

8.1.2 Ningbo Oretel Polymer Co.,Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Ningbo Oretel Polymer Co.,Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Ningbo Oretel Polymer Co.,Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals Inc.

8.2.1 Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals Inc. Profile

8.2.2 Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Kraton Corporation

8.3.1 Kraton Corporation Profile

8.3.2 Kraton Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Kraton Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Kraton Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Profile

8.4.2 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Eni S.p.A.

8.5.1 Eni S.p.A. Profile

8.5.2 Eni S.p.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Eni S.p.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Eni S.p.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Dynasol Grupo

8.6.1 Dynasol Grupo Profile

8.6.2 Dynasol Grupo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Dynasol Grupo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Dynasol Grupo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Sinopec Group

8.7.1 Sinopec Group Profile

8.7.2 Sinopec Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Sinopec Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Sinopec Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Profile

8.8.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 TSRC Corporation

8.9.1 TSRC Corporation Profile

8.9.2 TSRC Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 TSRC Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 TSRC Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 JSR Corporation

8.10.1 JSR Corporation Profile

8.10.2 JSR Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 JSR Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 JSR Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 LCY GROUP

8.11.1 LCY GROUP Profile

8.11.2 LCY GROUP Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 LCY GROUP Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 LCY GROUP Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global SEBS Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America SEBS Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America SEBS Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America SEBS Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America SEBS Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America SEBS Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America SEBS Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America SEBS Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America SEBS by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America SEBS Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America SEBS Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

….continued

