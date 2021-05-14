Magnificent Approach on Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market by 2026 | Caterpillar Inc, DOOGEE, Juniper Systems Inc.,Sonim Technologies Inc.,Unitech Electronics Co., LTD and Zebra Technologies Corporation

The Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market is expected to grow from US$ 152.39 million in 2019 to US$ 216.00 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

The demand for rugged mobile phones for mission critical and non-critical communication in industries such as transport & logistics, manufacturing & construction, and retail & warehousing among many others is increasing at an impressive pace across MEA region. The enhanced safety features and robust design of rugged smartphones as well as feature phones that are designed specifically for task workforce that is engaged in challenging work environments, is driving their adoption over simple consumer grade mobile phones. Equipping task/field workers with smart and advanced rugged phones allows efficient communication between employees and enhances the productivity of overall operations in a range of challenging environments.

Some of the companies competing in the Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market are

Caterpillar Inc.

DOOGEE

Juniper Systems Inc.

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

Zebra Technologies Corporation

MEA Rugged Phones Market Segmentation

MEA Rugged Phones Market – By Type

Semi-Rugged

Fully-Rugged

MEA Rugged Phones Market – By Screen Size

Below 5 Inch

5 Inch to 6 Inch

Above 6 Inch

MEA Rugged Phones Market – By End-User

Industrial

Government

Commercial

Military and Defense

MEA Rugged Phones Market – By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

