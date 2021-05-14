May 2021 Report on Global Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Industry Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Shijiazhuang Zexing Group

Hebei Dasho Biotechnology

Hebei Vision Additive

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Foodchem International

Yamei

Major Types Covered

Feed Grade Sodium Glycinate

Food Grade Sodium Glycinate

Other

Major Applications Covered

Fertilizer industry

Feed Additives

Food Industry

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Feed Grade Sodium Glycinate

5.2 Food Grade Sodium Glycinate

5.3 Other

6 Global Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Fertilizer industry

6.2 Feed Additives

6.3 Food Industry

6.4 Other

7 Global Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Shijiazhuang Zexing Group

8.1.1 Shijiazhuang Zexing Group Profile

8.1.2 Shijiazhuang Zexing Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Shijiazhuang Zexing Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Shijiazhuang Zexing Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Hebei Dasho Biotechnology

8.2.1 Hebei Dasho Biotechnology Profile

8.2.2 Hebei Dasho Biotechnology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Hebei Dasho Biotechnology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Hebei Dasho Biotechnology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Hebei Vision Additive

8.3.1 Hebei Vision Additive Profile

8.3.2 Hebei Vision Additive Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Hebei Vision Additive Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Hebei Vision Additive Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

8.4.1 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Profile

8.4.2 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Foodchem International

8.5.1 Foodchem International Profile

8.5.2 Foodchem International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Foodchem International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Foodchem International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Yamei

8.6.1 Yamei Profile

8.6.2 Yamei Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Yamei Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Yamei Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Sodium Glycinate (Cas 6000-44-8) Market PEST Analysis

….continued

