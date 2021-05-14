May 2021 Report on Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Cargill Incorporated

KLK OLEO,

3F GROUP

Emery Oleochemicals

Basf Corp.

Chempri Oleochemicals

P&G Chemicals

Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company Pvt. Ltd.

Aarhuskarlshamn Ab (Aak)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd

Godrej Industries (Chemicals)

Evonik Industries Ag

Terravia Holdings, Inc.

Akzonobel

Abitec Corp

Eastman Chemical Company

Chiba Fatty Acid Co. Ltd

PT Musim Mas

Wilmar International Ltd

Baerlocher Gmbh

CREMER

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd.

Major Types Covered

Stearic Acids

Distilled Fatty Acids

Fractionated Fatty Acids

Polyunsaturated Acids

Oleic Acids

Others

Major Applications Covered

Cosmetics

Agrochemicals

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Stearic Acids

5.2 Distilled Fatty Acids

5.3 Fractionated Fatty Acids

5.4 Polyunsaturated Acids

5.5 Oleic Acids

5.6 Others

6 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Cosmetics

6.2 Agrochemicals

6.3 Food

6.4 Pharmaceutical

6.5 Others

7 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

9 Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market PEST Analysis

….continued

