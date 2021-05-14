Cocoa Liquor Market will Expand at a CAGR of 2.9% During Forecast Period 2017 to 2026

The Cocoa Liquor market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Prevalent popularity of chocolate-based products in the food & beverage sector continue to influence companies towards increasing the production of cocoa liquor. A wide range of cocoa products are being made from cocoa liquor, which include cocoa butter, cocoa-based creams, and other chocolate solids.

Over the years, the demand for cocoa liquor is surging vigorously, while producers are struggling to extend their production capacities. While increasing inclination of farmers towards cash crops has spurred the cultivation of cocoa in the global agricultural sector, companies partaking in the global cocoa liquor market are facing challenges with respect to high use of alcohols.

The presence of edible alcohol in cocoa liquor continues to become a major concern for environmental companies as the production of cocoa liquors entails emission of toxic elements.

In the approaching years, the demand-supply gap in the global cocoa liquor market will be a key reason for its sluggish growth. Apropos a Fact.MR forecast study, over 1.4 million tons of cocoa liquor is expected to be sold across the globe by the end of 2026.

The study has also assessed that during the forecast period, the global cocoa liquor market will expand at a CAGR of 2.9%. Key findings from the report also reveal that a majority of cocoa liquor will be produced in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, while Europe and North America will represent largest consumer marketplaces for cocoa liquor through 2026.

