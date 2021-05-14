Construction Polymers Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2028

Title: Construction Polymers Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond
Global Construction Polymers supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Construction Polymers market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period. The study tracks Construction Polymers demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Construction Polymers in particular.
How will Construction Polymers Sales Grow in 2021 and Beyond
The Construction Polymers industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies. Overall, demand for Construction Polymers will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.
Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million. Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm. The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.
Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.
The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.
Key Construction Polymers Market Segments
By application, the key segments include
- Walls
- Floorings
- Pipings
Competitive Landscape
The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Construction Polymers companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use.
Key Regions Analyzed
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Country-wise Inclusions
- US Construction Polymers Market
- Canada Construction Polymers Sales
- Germany Construction Polymers Production
- UK Construction Polymers Industry
- France Construction Polymers Market
- Spain Construction Polymers Supply-Demand
- Italy Construction Polymers Outlook
- Russia & Cis Market Analysis
- China Construction Polymers Market Intelligence
- India Construction Polymers Demand Assessment
- Japan Construction Polymers Supply Assessment
- ASEAN Construction Polymers Market Scenario
- Brazil Construction Polymers Sales Analysis
- Mexico Construction Polymers Sales Intelligence
- GCC Construction Polymers Market Assessment
- South Africa Construction Polymers Market Outlook
