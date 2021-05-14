Big Data Analytics Enhancing Decision Making Capacity of Healthcare Enterprises Forecast 2017 to 2026

The Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Big data analytics has paved a new path for healthcare organizations to devise actionable insights, boost up the outcomes, reduce time to value, and organize their future vision. This approach has been deemed helpful in providing insightful information to healthcare enterprises with regard to their planning, measurements, and management. The evaluated results further help in enhancing decision making capacity of these enterprises.

By recording disease outbreaks and analyzing disease patterns, big data analytics approach can improve public health issues. Large quantity of data help in determining needs, offering required services, and predicting & preventing future crises. Big data analytics approach also helps in evaluating standard medical data, structured or unstructured, for predicting patients at risk and providing them with effective care.

Drive toward electronic medical records, coupled with favorable government policies has further driven the adoption of big data analytics in healthcare sector. However, majority of medical professionals lack the skill set needed for leveraging information offered by the big data analytics, which continues to be a major restraint for growth of the market. Government and healthcare organizations are therefore focusing on proper training of professionals for making them capable of utilizing the data obtained in a meaningful manner for better drafting of healthcare policies and improving patient outcomes.

To connect an Expert

