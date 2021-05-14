Cocoa Powder Market: Speciality Stores Account for 22% Volume Share Forecast 2017 to 2026

The Cocoa Powder market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Cocoa powder is a mixture that remains after cocoa butter is extracted from cacao beans. Cocoa powder is one of the key ingredients in chocolate, chocolate confections and syrup. Increasing preference for better flavor, color and texture is also driving demand for cocoa powder as a coloring agent.

Cocoa powder is also rich in flavonoids and several minerals. New process of manufacturing cocoa powder is being adopted on a large scale as the amount of flavonoids depends on the processing. Also, cocoa powder products may contains cadmium which is a toxic heavy metal, hence, European Union is planning to impose limit for cadmium in cocoa powder of 0.6 µg per gram of cocoa powder.

Meanwhile, the government in the U.S. has not set any limit on cadmium in food products, however, State of California has introduced maximum allowable daily level. Research also suggests that cocoa containing highest flavanol content contribute to skin, cognitive, and cardiovascular health. As per the latest report compiled by Fact.MR, the global market for cocoa powder is likely to witness a CAGR of nearly 2.2% in terms of volume till 2026. The market is projected to surpass 1,315 ‘000 tonnes by the end of 2026.

