May 2021 Report on Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

he report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Silgan Holdings

Resilux

RPC

DS Smith

Bemis

Pactiv

Plastipak

ALPLA Werke

Winpak

Linpac Group

Graham Packaging

Printpack

Berry Plastics

Coveris

Amcor

Greiner Packaging International

Serioplast

Rexam

Major Types Covered

Bioplastic

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal and Glass

Others

Major Applications Covered

Electronic Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Personal Care Products

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Bioplastic

5.2 Plastic

5.3 Paper & Paperboard

5.4 Metal and Glass

5.5 Others

6 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Electronic Industry

6.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.3 Food & Beverages

6.4 Personal Care Products

6.5 Others

7 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Silgan Holdings

8.1.1 Silgan Holdings Profile

..…continued.

