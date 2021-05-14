May 2021 Report on Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million in 2026, from million in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
VWR International
3B Scientific
Toronto Research Chemicals
Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology
HBCChem
Waterstone Technology
TCI
Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech
Nantong Chem-Tech
BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals
Apollo Scientific
J & K SCIENTIFIC
AlliChem
Anvia Chemicals
Major Types Covered
Purity 98%
Purity 98.5%
Purity 99%
Other
Major Applications Covered
Chemical Reagents
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Purity 98%
5.2 Purity 98.5%
5.3 Purity 99%
5.4 Other
6 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Chemical Reagents
6.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
6.3 Other
7 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 VWR International
8.1.1 VWR International Profile
8.1.2 VWR International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 VWR International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 VWR International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 3B Scientific
8.2.1 3B Scientific Profile
8.2.2 3B Scientific Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 3B Scientific Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 3B Scientific Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Toronto Research Chemicals
8.3.1 Toronto Research Chemicals Profile
8.3.2 Toronto Research Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Toronto Research Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Toronto Research Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology
8.4.1 Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Profile
8.4.2 Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 HBCChem
8.5.1 HBCChem Profile
8.5.2 HBCChem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 HBCChem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 HBCChem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Waterstone Technology
8.6.1 Waterstone Technology Profile
8.6.2 Waterstone Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Waterstone Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Waterstone Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 TCI
8.7.1 TCI Profile
8.7.2 TCI Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 TCI Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 TCI Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech
8.8.1 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Profile
8.8.2 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Nantong Chem-Tech
8.9.1 Nantong Chem-Tech Profile
8.9.2 Nantong Chem-Tech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Nantong Chem-Tech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Nantong Chem-Tech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals
8.10.1 BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals Profile
8.10.2 BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Apollo Scientific
8.11.1 Apollo Scientific Profile
8.11.2 Apollo Scientific Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Apollo Scientific Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Apollo Scientific Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 J & K SCIENTIFIC
8.12.1 J & K SCIENTIFIC Profile
8.12.2 J & K SCIENTIFIC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 J & K SCIENTIFIC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 J & K SCIENTIFIC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.13 AlliChem
8.13.1 AlliChem Profile
8.13.2 AlliChem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.13.3 AlliChem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.13.4 AlliChem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.14 Anvia Chemicals
8.14.1 Anvia Chemicals Profile
8.14.2 Anvia Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.14.3 Anvia Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.14.4 Anvia Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
….continued
