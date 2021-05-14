May 2021 Report on Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million in 2026, from million in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

VWR International

3B Scientific

Toronto Research Chemicals

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

HBCChem

Waterstone Technology

TCI

Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech

Nantong Chem-Tech

BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals

Apollo Scientific

J & K SCIENTIFIC

AlliChem

Anvia Chemicals

Major Types Covered

Purity 98%

Purity 98.5%

Purity 99%

Other

Major Applications Covered

Chemical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Purity 98%

5.2 Purity 98.5%

5.3 Purity 99%

5.4 Other

6 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Chemical Reagents

6.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

6.3 Other

7 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (Cas 920-46-7) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

