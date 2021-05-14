May 2021 Report onGlobal Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Wood and Laminate Flooring, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Wood and Laminate Flooring industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Tarkett

Interface

Mannington Mills

Wineo

An Xin

Pergo

Shaw

Swiss Krono Group

Armstrong

Kastamonu Entegre

Bruce

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

Mullican

Mohawk

Somerset

Dare Power Dekor Home

Millstead

Classen Group

By Type:

Wood Flooring

Laminate Flooring

By Application:

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wood and Laminate Flooring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wood Flooring

1.2.2 Laminate Flooring

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Commercial Flooring

1.3.2 Residential Flooring

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Analysis

3.1 United States Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Analysis

5.1 China Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Analysis

8.1 India Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Wood and Laminate Flooring Consumption Structure by Application

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

…continued

