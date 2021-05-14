May 2021 Report On Global Radioisotopes Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
NTP Radioisotopes
Nordion
Parsisotope
ISOFLEX
Unimed
Major Types Covered
Iodine-131 (I-131)
Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)
Ir-192
Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)
Major Applications Covered
Medical
Industrial
Agriculture
Archeology
Commercial
Space Exploration
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Radioisotopes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Radioisotopes Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Radioisotopes Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Radioisotopes Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Iodine-131 (I-131)
5.2 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)
5.3 Ir-192
5.4 Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)
6 Global Radioisotopes Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Medical
6.2 Industrial
6.3 Agriculture
6.4 Archeology
6.5 Commercial
6.6 Space Exploration
7 Global Radioisotopes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 NTP Radioisotopes
8.1.1 NTP Radioisotopes Profile
8.1.2 NTP Radioisotopes Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 NTP Radioisotopes Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 NTP Radioisotopes Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Nordion
8.2.1 Nordion Profile
8.2.2 Nordion Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Nordion Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Nordion Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Parsisotope
8.3.1 Parsisotope Profile
8.3.2 Parsisotope Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Parsisotope Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Parsisotope Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 ISOFLEX
8.4.1 ISOFLEX Profile
8.4.2 ISOFLEX Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 ISOFLEX Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 ISOFLEX Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Unimed
8.5.1 Unimed Profile
8.5.2 Unimed Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Unimed Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Unimed Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Radioisotopes Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Radioisotopes by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Radioisotopes by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis
13 Latin America
13.1 Latin America Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.2 Latin America Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.3 Latin America Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.4 Latin America Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.5 Latin America Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E
13.6 Latin America Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
13.7 Latin America Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
13.8 Latin America Radioisotopes by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)
13.8.1 Latin America Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
13.8.2 Latin America Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
13.9 Latin America Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis
14 Middle East & Africa
14.1 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.2 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.3 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.4 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.5 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E
14.6 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
14.7 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
14.8 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes by Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)
14.8.1 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
14.8.2 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
14.9 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis
15 Future Forecast of the Global Radioisotopes Market from 2018-2026
15.1 Future Forecast of the Global Radioisotopes Market from 2019-2026 Segment by Region
15.2 Global Radioisotopes Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2019-2026)
15.3 Global Radioisotopes Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2019-2026)
16 Appendix
16.1 Methodology
16.2 Research Data Source
..continued
