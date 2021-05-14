May 2021 Report On Global Radioisotopes Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

NTP Radioisotopes

Nordion

Parsisotope

ISOFLEX

Unimed

Major Types Covered

Iodine-131 (I-131)

Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)

Ir-192

Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)

Major Applications Covered

Medical

Industrial

Agriculture

Archeology

Commercial

Space Exploration

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Radioisotopes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Radioisotopes Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Radioisotopes Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Radioisotopes Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Iodine-131 (I-131)

5.2 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)

5.3 Ir-192

5.4 Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)

6 Global Radioisotopes Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Medical

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Agriculture

6.4 Archeology

6.5 Commercial

6.6 Space Exploration

7 Global Radioisotopes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 NTP Radioisotopes

8.1.1 NTP Radioisotopes Profile

8.1.2 NTP Radioisotopes Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 NTP Radioisotopes Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 NTP Radioisotopes Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Nordion

8.2.1 Nordion Profile

8.2.2 Nordion Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Nordion Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Nordion Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Parsisotope

8.3.1 Parsisotope Profile

8.3.2 Parsisotope Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Parsisotope Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Parsisotope Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 ISOFLEX

8.4.1 ISOFLEX Profile

8.4.2 ISOFLEX Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 ISOFLEX Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 ISOFLEX Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Unimed

8.5.1 Unimed Profile

8.5.2 Unimed Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Unimed Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Unimed Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Radioisotopes Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Radioisotopes by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Radioisotopes by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Radioisotopes by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.4 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.5 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Import and Export from 2014-2019E

14.6 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

14.7 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

14.8 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes by Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

14.8.1 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

14.8.2 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

14.9 Middle East & Africa Radioisotopes Market PEST Analysis

15 Future Forecast of the Global Radioisotopes Market from 2018-2026

15.1 Future Forecast of the Global Radioisotopes Market from 2019-2026 Segment by Region

15.2 Global Radioisotopes Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

15.3 Global Radioisotopes Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Data Source

..continued

