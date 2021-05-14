May 2021 Report on Global Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million in 2026, from million in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Omex
Haifa Chemicals
Grow More
Everris
Mosaicco
EuroChem Group
Bunge
UralChem
Sinclair
Nutrite
ICL Fertilizers
Aries Agro
Yara
SQM
Arab Potash Company
Major Types Covered
Liquid fertilizers
Solid fertilizers
Major Applications Covered
Horticulture
Crop
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Liquid fertilizers
5.2 Solid fertilizers
6 Global Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Horticulture
6.2 Crop
6.3 Other
7 Global Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Omex
8.1.1 Omex Profile
8.1.2 Omex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Omex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Omex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Haifa Chemicals
8.2.1 Haifa Chemicals Profile
8.2.2 Haifa Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Haifa Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Haifa Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Grow More
8.3.1 Grow More Profile
8.3.2 Grow More Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Grow More Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Grow More Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Everris
8.4.1 Everris Profile
8.4.2 Everris Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Everris Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Everris Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Mosaicco
8.5.1 Mosaicco Profile
8.5.2 Mosaicco Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Mosaicco Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Mosaicco Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 EuroChem Group
8.6.1 EuroChem Group Profile
8.6.2 EuroChem Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 EuroChem Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 EuroChem Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Bunge
8.7.1 Bunge Profile
8.7.2 Bunge Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Bunge Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Bunge Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 UralChem
8.8.1 UralChem Profile
8.8.2 UralChem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 UralChem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 UralChem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Sinclair
8.9.1 Sinclair Profile
8.9.2 Sinclair Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Sinclair Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Sinclair Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Nutrite
8.10.1 Nutrite Profile
8.10.2 Nutrite Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Nutrite Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Nutrite Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 ICL Fertilizers
8.11.1 ICL Fertilizers Profile
8.11.2 ICL Fertilizers Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 ICL Fertilizers Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 ICL Fertilizers Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 Aries Agro
8.12.1 Aries Agro Profile
8.12.2 Aries Agro Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 Aries Agro Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 Aries Agro Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.13 Yara
8.13.1 Yara Profile
8.13.2 Yara Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.13.3 Yara Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.13.4 Yara Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.14 SQM
8.14.1 SQM Profile
8.14.2 SQM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.14.3 SQM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.14.4 SQM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.15 Arab Potash Company
8.15.1 Arab Potash Company Profile
8.15.2 Arab Potash Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.15.3 Arab Potash Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.15.4 Arab Potash Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers
….continued
