May 2021 Report on Global Sodium Hydroxide Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
OxyChem
Asahi Glass
LG Chemical
Hanwha Chemical
GACL
Axiall
Ineos Chlor
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Covestro
SABIC
Tosoh
Tokuyama Corp
Solvay
Olin Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Basf
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Dow Chemical
Kemira
AkzoNobel
Major Types Covered
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
Major Applications Covered
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Processing
Chemical Processing
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Sodium Hydroxide Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Sodium Hydroxide Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Sodium Hydroxide Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Liquid Caustic Soda
5.2 Solid Caustic Soda
5.3 Caustic Soda Flake
5.4 Caustic Soda Particle
6 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Pulp and Paper
6.2 Textiles
6.3 Soap and Detergents
6.4 Bleach Manufacturing
6.5 Petroleum Products
6.6 Aluminum Processing
6.7 Chemical Processing
7 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 OxyChem
8.1.1 OxyChem Profile
8.1.2 OxyChem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 OxyChem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 OxyChem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Asahi Glass
8.2.1 Asahi Glass Profile
8.2.2 Asahi Gla
..…continued.
