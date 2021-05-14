May 2021 Report on Global Sodium Hydroxide Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

OxyChem

Asahi Glass

LG Chemical

Hanwha Chemical

GACL

Axiall

Ineos Chlor

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Covestro

SABIC

Tosoh

Tokuyama Corp

Solvay

Olin Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Basf

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Dow Chemical

Kemira

AkzoNobel

Major Types Covered

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Major Applications Covered

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Processing

Chemical Processing

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Sodium Hydroxide Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Sodium Hydroxide Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Sodium Hydroxide Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Liquid Caustic Soda

5.2 Solid Caustic Soda

5.3 Caustic Soda Flake

5.4 Caustic Soda Particle

6 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Pulp and Paper

6.2 Textiles

6.3 Soap and Detergents

6.4 Bleach Manufacturing

6.5 Petroleum Products

6.6 Aluminum Processing

6.7 Chemical Processing

7 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 OxyChem

8.1.1 OxyChem Profile

8.1.2 OxyChem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 OxyChem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 OxyChem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Asahi Glass

8.2.1 Asahi Glass Profile

8.2.2 Asahi Gla

..…continued.

