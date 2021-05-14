May 2021 Report on Global Alloy Structural Steel Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Alloy Structural Steel is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million in 2026, from million in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Arcelor Group
KIND & Co
Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH
Sanyo Special Steel
ChangzhouZhengtai
Creusot
ShanghaiRiqun
Wakamatsu
Hitachi Metals
Yangang
Aubert & Dural
Indus steel
Daido Steel
Yasugi
Edelstahl werk
Eramet
Era steel
Kuwana
Schneider
Fukagawa
Toyama Plant
Tito
Tobata
Nippon Koshuha steel
Severstal
Major Types Covered
35SiMn
40CrNiMo
Others
Major Applications Covered
OEM
Aftermarket
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Alloy Structural Steel Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Alloy Structural Steel Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Alloy Structural Steel Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Alloy Structural Steel Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 35SiMn
5.2 40CrNiMo
5.3 Others
6 Global Alloy Structural Steel Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 OEM
6.2 Aftermarket
7 Global Alloy Structural Steel Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Arcelor Group
8.1.1 Arcelor Group Profile
8.1.2 Arcelor Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Arcelor Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Arcelor Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 KIND & Co
8.2.1 KIND & Co Profile
8.2.2 KIND & Co Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 KIND & Co Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 KIND & Co Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH
8.3.1 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Profile
8.3.2 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Sanyo Special Steel
8.4.1 Sanyo Special Steel Profile
8.4.2 Sanyo Special Steel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Sanyo Special Steel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Sanyo Special Steel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
….continued
