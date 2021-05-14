May 2021 Report on Global Alloy Structural Steel Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Alloy Structural Steel is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million in 2026, from million in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Arcelor Group

KIND & Co

Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH

Sanyo Special Steel

ChangzhouZhengtai

Creusot

ShanghaiRiqun

Wakamatsu

Hitachi Metals

Yangang

Aubert & Dural

Indus steel

Daido Steel

Yasugi

Edelstahl werk

Eramet

Era steel

Kuwana

Schneider

Fukagawa

Toyama Plant

Tito

Tobata

Nippon Koshuha steel

Severstal

Major Types Covered

35SiMn

40CrNiMo

Others

Major Applications Covered

OEM

Aftermarket

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Alloy Structural Steel Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Alloy Structural Steel Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Alloy Structural Steel Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Alloy Structural Steel Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 35SiMn

5.2 40CrNiMo

5.3 Others

6 Global Alloy Structural Steel Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 OEM

6.2 Aftermarket

7 Global Alloy Structural Steel Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Arcelor Group

8.1.1 Arcelor Group Profile

8.1.2 Arcelor Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Arcelor Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Arcelor Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 KIND & Co

8.2.1 KIND & Co Profile

8.2.2 KIND & Co Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 KIND & Co Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 KIND & Co Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH

8.3.1 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Profile

8.3.2 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Sanyo Special Steel

8.4.1 Sanyo Special Steel Profile

8.4.2 Sanyo Special Steel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Sanyo Special Steel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Sanyo Special Steel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

….continued

