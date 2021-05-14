Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fire-Resistant Plasterboards, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fire-Resistant Plasterboards industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Boral Limited

USG Corporation

Georgia Pacific Llc

National Gypsum Company

Kanuf Gips

Fletcher Building Limited

Armstrong World Industries

Etex Group

Saint- Gobain

Gypsum Management and Supply

By Type:

Ordinary Fire-Resistant Plasterboards

Locating Point Fire-Resistant Plasterboards

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Fire-Resistant Plasterboards

1.2.2 Locating Point Fire-Resistant Plasterboards

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Non-residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Analysis

3.1 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Analysis

5.1 China Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

