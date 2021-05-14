May 2021 Report on Global Amoled Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Amoled is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million in 2026, from million in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

BOE

Samsung Display

CPT

Tianma

Innolux

CSOT

CEC-Panda

Sharp

LG Display

AUO

Hannstar

Japan Display

Major Types Covered

Large AMOLED

Medium and Small AMOLED

Major Applications Covered

Industrial

Medical

Public Information Displays

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Amoled Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Amoled Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Amoled Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Amoled Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Large AMOLED

5.2 Medium and Small AMOLED

6 Global Amoled Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Industrial

6.2 Medical

6.3 Public Information Displays

6.4 Others

7 Global Amoled Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 BOE

8.1.1 BOE Profile

8.1.2 BOE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 BOE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 BOE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Samsung Display

8.2.1 Samsung Display Profile

8.2.2 Samsung Display Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Samsung Display Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Samsung Display Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 CPT

8.3.1 CPT Profile

8.3.2 CPT Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 CPT Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 CPT Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Tianma

8.4.1 Tianma Profile

8.4.2 Tianma Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Tianma Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Tianma Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Innolux

8.5.1 Innolux Profile

8.5.2 Innolux Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Innolux Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Innolux Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 CSOT

8.6.1 CSOT Profile

8.6.2 CSOT Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 CSOT Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 CSOT Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 CEC-Panda

8.7.1 CEC-Panda Profile

8.7.2 CEC-Panda Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 CEC-Panda Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 CEC-Panda Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Sharp

8.8.1 Sharp Profile

8.8.2 Sharp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Sharp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Sharp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 LG Display

8.9.1 LG Display Profile

8.9.2 LG Display Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 LG Display Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 LG Display Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 AUO

8.10.1 AUO Profile

8.10.2 AUO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 AUO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 AUO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Hannstar

8.11.1 Hannstar Profile

8.11.2 Hannstar Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Hannstar Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Hannstar Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Japan Display

8.12.1 Japan Display Profile

8.12.2 Japan Display Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Japan Display Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Japan Display Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Amoled Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Amoled Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Amoled Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Amoled Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Amoled Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Amoled Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Amoled Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Amoled Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Amoled by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Amoled Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Amoled Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Amoled Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

….continued

