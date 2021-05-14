Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gourmet Chocolate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Gourmet Chocolate, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Gourmet Chocolate market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Gourmet Chocolate companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Dark Cholocate

White and Milk Premium Chocolate

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ferrero

Auro Chocolate

Mondelez International

The Hershey Company

Mars

Cargill

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

Hershey’s

Natra

Nestle

Venchi

MEIJI

Godiva

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gourmet Chocolate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and channel, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gourmet Chocolate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gourmet Chocolate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gourmet Chocolate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gourmet Chocolate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Gourmet Chocolate?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Gourmet Chocolate Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Gourmet Chocolate Segment by Type

2.2.1 Dark Cholocate

2.2.2 White and Milk Premium Chocolate

2.3 Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Gourmet Chocolate Segment by Channel

2.4.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2.4.2 Independent Retailers

2.4.3 Convenience Stores

2.4.4 Specialist Retailers

2.4.5 Online Retailers

2.5 Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Channel

2.5.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Gourmet Chocolate by Company

3.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Gourmet Chocolate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Gourmet Chocolate by Regions

4.1 Gourmet Chocolate by Regions

4.2 Americas Gourmet Chocolate Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Gourmet Chocolate Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Gourmet Chocolate Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Gourmet Chocolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Channel

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Gourmet Chocolate Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Channel

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gourmet Chocolate by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Channel

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Gourmet Chocolate by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Gourmet Chocolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Gourmet Chocolate Consumption by Channel

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Gourmet Chocolate Distributors

10.3 Gourmet Chocolate Customer

….continued

