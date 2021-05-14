May 2021 Report On Global Oily Wood Coating Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Synthopol Chemie

Nuplex

Ivm Group

Allnex

Sirca Spa

Polynt

Dynea

Arkema Group

Helios Group

Royal Dsm

Major Types Covered

Solvent Borne

High–Solids

Radiation Curable

Others

Major Applications Covered

Furniture

Cabinets

Doors and Windows

Flooring

Decoration

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Oily Wood Coating Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Oily Wood Coating Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Oily Wood Coating Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Oily Wood Coating Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Solvent Borne

5.2 High–Solids

5.3 Radiation Curable

5.4 Others

6 Global Oily Wood Coating Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Furniture

6.2 Cabinets

6.3 Doors and Windows

6.4 Flooring

6.5 Decoration

6.6 Others

7 Global Oily Wood Coating Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Synthopol Chemie

8.1.1 Synthopol Chemie Profile

8.1.2 Synthopol Chemie Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Synthopol Chemie Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Synthopol Chemie Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Nuplex

8.2.1 Nuplex Profile

8.2.2 Nuplex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Nuplex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Nuplex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Ivm Group

8.3.1 Ivm Group Profile

8.3.2 Ivm Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Ivm Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Ivm Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Allnex

8.4.1 Allnex Profile

8.4.2 Allnex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Allnex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Allnex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Sirca Spa

8.5.1 Sirca Spa Profile

8.5.2 Sirca Spa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Sirca Spa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Sirca Spa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Polynt

8.6.1 Polynt Profile

8.6.2 Polynt Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Polynt Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Polynt Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Dynea

8.7.1 Dynea Profile

8.7.2 Dynea Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Dynea Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Dynea Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Arkema Group

8.8.1 Arkema Group Profile

8.8.2 Arkema Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Arkema Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Arkema Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Helios Group

8.9.1 Helios Group Profile

8.9.2 Helios Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Helios Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Helios Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Royal Dsm

8.10.1 Royal Dsm Profile

8.10.2 Royal Dsm Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Royal Dsm Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Royal Dsm Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Oily Wood Coating Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Oily Wood Coating Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Oily Wood Coating Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Oily Wood Coating Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Oily Wood Coating Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Oily Wood Coating Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Oily Wood Coating by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Oily Wood Coating Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Oily Wood Coating Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Oily Wood Coating Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Oily Wood Coating Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Oily Wood Coating Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Oily Wood Coating Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Oily Wood Coating Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Oily Wood Coating Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Oily Wood Coating by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Oily Wood Coating Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Oily Wood Coating Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Oily Wood Coating Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Market PEST Analysis

..continued

