May 2021 Report On Global Oily Wood Coating Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Synthopol Chemie
Nuplex
Ivm Group
Allnex
Sirca Spa
Polynt
Dynea
Arkema Group
Helios Group
Royal Dsm
Major Types Covered
Solvent Borne
High–Solids
Radiation Curable
Others
Major Applications Covered
Furniture
Cabinets
Doors and Windows
Flooring
Decoration
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Oily Wood Coating Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Oily Wood Coating Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Oily Wood Coating Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Oily Wood Coating Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Solvent Borne
5.2 High–Solids
5.3 Radiation Curable
5.4 Others
6 Global Oily Wood Coating Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Furniture
6.2 Cabinets
6.3 Doors and Windows
6.4 Flooring
6.5 Decoration
6.6 Others
7 Global Oily Wood Coating Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Synthopol Chemie
8.1.1 Synthopol Chemie Profile
8.1.2 Synthopol Chemie Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Synthopol Chemie Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Synthopol Chemie Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Nuplex
8.2.1 Nuplex Profile
8.2.2 Nuplex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Nuplex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Nuplex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Ivm Group
8.3.1 Ivm Group Profile
8.3.2 Ivm Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Ivm Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Ivm Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Allnex
8.4.1 Allnex Profile
8.4.2 Allnex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Allnex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Allnex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Sirca Spa
8.5.1 Sirca Spa Profile
8.5.2 Sirca Spa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Sirca Spa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Sirca Spa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Polynt
8.6.1 Polynt Profile
8.6.2 Polynt Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Polynt Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Polynt Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Dynea
8.7.1 Dynea Profile
8.7.2 Dynea Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Dynea Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Dynea Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Arkema Group
8.8.1 Arkema Group Profile
8.8.2 Arkema Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Arkema Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Arkema Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Helios Group
8.9.1 Helios Group Profile
8.9.2 Helios Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Helios Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Helios Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Royal Dsm
8.10.1 Royal Dsm Profile
8.10.2 Royal Dsm Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Royal Dsm Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Royal Dsm Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Oily Wood Coating Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Oily Wood Coating Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Oily Wood Coating Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Oily Wood Coating Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Oily Wood Coating Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Oily Wood Coating Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Oily Wood Coating by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Oily Wood Coating Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Oily Wood Coating Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Oily Wood Coating Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Oily Wood Coating Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Oily Wood Coating Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Oily Wood Coating Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Oily Wood Coating Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Oily Wood Coating Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Oily Wood Coating by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Oily Wood Coating Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Oily Wood Coating Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Oily Wood Coating Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Oily Wood Coating Market PEST Analysis
..continued
