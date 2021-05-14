COVID-19 Impact on North America Course Authoring Software Market Projected to Register 5.4% CAGR to 2026 | BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, L3 Technologies

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Course Authoring Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Course Authoring Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The course authoring software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 296.96 million in 2019 to US$ 743.77 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027.

organizations are rapidly adopting digitalization, which is creating a need for trainers and education professionals to communicate interactive courses leveraging software that enables the learners to develop their personalized web pages, courses, and navigation tools, among others. The adoption of the rapid authoring method has grown significantly during the past few years. The course authoring software reduces time and costs concerning training, thus resulting in engaging content delivery. Some of the benefits delivered by these tools include accessibility from tools from any device at any place, reduced training costs, improved performance, and content repurposing. The growth of e-learning has created a demand for efficient course authoring software, which has boosted the course authoring software market’s growth. However, the availability of open-source platforms may hinder the growth of North America course authoring software market to a certain extent. Also, cloud based solutions are boosting the acceptance of course authoring software, which is expected to create a significant demand for course authoring software in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the North America course authoring software market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape.

Major key players covered in this report:

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Brainshark, Inc.

Easygenerator

Elucidat

Instructure, Inc.

iSpring Solutions Inc.

LearnWorlds

Lessonly, Inc.

SAP Litmos

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Course Authoring Software market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Course Authoring Software market segments and regions.

North America Course Authoring Software Market – By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

North America Course Authoring Software Market – By End User

Educational Institutes

Enterprises

The research on the North America Course Authoring Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Course Authoring Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Course Authoring Software market.

