May 2021 Report on Global High Purity Aluminum Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Alcoa (U.S.)
Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)
Columbia Specialty Metals (U.S.)
Praxair Electronics (U.S.)
Joinworld (China)
Kyushu Mitsui Aluminium (Japan)
Orbite Technologies (Canada)
Rusal (Russia)
Hec-Al (China)
SEOJIN ELECTRON (Korea)
C-KOE Metals (U.S.)
Hydro (Norway)
NLM Nikkeikin Group (Japan)
Chinalco Baotou Aluminium (China)
SHENHUO Group (China)
SHOWA DENKO (Japan)
Rio Tinto Alcan (Pechiney, France)
Shanxi Guan Lv Group (China)
HuomeiHongjun (China)
Major Types Covered
4N Category
4N5 Category
5N and 5N+ Category
Major Applications Covered
Electronics
Chemical
Packaging
High Purity Alloy
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global High Purity Aluminum Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the High Purity Aluminum Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the High Purity Aluminum Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global High Purity Aluminum Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 4N Category
5.2 4N5 Category
5.3 5N and 5N+ Category
6 Global High Purity Aluminum Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Electronics
6.2 Chemical
6.3 Packaging
6.4 High Purity Alloy
6.5 Others
7 Global High Purity Aluminum Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Alcoa (U.S.)
..…continued.
https://bisouv.com/