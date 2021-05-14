May 2021 Report on Global High Purity Aluminum Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Alcoa (U.S.)

Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

Columbia Specialty Metals (U.S.)

Praxair Electronics (U.S.)

Joinworld (China)

Kyushu Mitsui Aluminium (Japan)

Orbite Technologies (Canada)

Rusal (Russia)

Hec-Al (China)

SEOJIN ELECTRON (Korea)

C-KOE Metals (U.S.)

Hydro (Norway)

NLM Nikkeikin Group (Japan)

Chinalco Baotou Aluminium (China)

SHENHUO Group (China)

SHOWA DENKO (Japan)

Rio Tinto Alcan (Pechiney, France)

Shanxi Guan Lv Group (China)

HuomeiHongjun (China)

Major Types Covered

4N Category

4N5 Category

5N and 5N+ Category

Major Applications Covered

Electronics

Chemical

Packaging

High Purity Alloy

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global High Purity Aluminum Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the High Purity Aluminum Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the High Purity Aluminum Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global High Purity Aluminum Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 4N Category

5.2 4N5 Category

5.3 5N and 5N+ Category

6 Global High Purity Aluminum Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Electronics

6.2 Chemical

6.3 Packaging

6.4 High Purity Alloy

6.5 Others

7 Global High Purity Aluminum Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Alcoa (U.S.)

..…continued.

