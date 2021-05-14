May 2021 Report on Global Liquid Salts Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Liquid Salts is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH
The Chemours Company
Linde
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Dupont
Cytec
Evonik Industries
Reinste Nanoventure
Solvay S.A.
Merck KGAA
BASF SE
Major Types Covered
Inorganic
Organic
Major Applications Covered
Solvents & Catalysts
Extractions & Separations
Bio-refineries
Energy storage
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Liquid Salts Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Liquid Salts Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Liquid Salts Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Liquid Salts Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Inorganic
5.2 Organic
6 Global Liquid Salts Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Solvents & Catalysts
6.2 Extractions & Separations
6.3 Bio-refineries
6.4 Energy storage
6.5 Others
7 Global Liquid Salts Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH
8.1.1 Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH Profile
8.1.2 Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 The Chemours Company
8.2.1 The Chemours Company Profile
8.2.2 The Chemours Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 The Chemours Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 The Chemours Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Linde
8.3.1 Linde Profile
8.3.2 Linde Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Linde Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Linde Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Tokyo Chemical Industry
8.4.1 Tokyo Chemical Industry Profile
8.4.2 Tokyo Chemical Industry Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Tokyo Chemical Industry Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Dupont
8.5.1 Dupont Profile
8.5.2 Dupont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Dupont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Dupont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Cytec
8.6.1 Cytec Profile
8.6.2 Cytec Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Cytec Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Cytec Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Evonik Industries
8.7.1 Evonik Industries Profile
8.7.2 Evonik Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Evonik Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Evonik Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Reinste Nanoventure
8.8.1 Reinste Nanoventure Profile
8.8.2 Reinste Nanoventure Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Reinste Nanoventure Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Reinste Nanoventure Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Solvay S.A.
8.9.1 Solvay S.A. Profile
8.9.2 Solvay S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Solvay S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Solvay S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Merck KGAA
8.10.1 Merck KGAA Profile
8.10.2 Merck KGAA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Merck KGAA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Merck KGAA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 BASF SE
8.11.1 BASF SE Profile
8.11.2 BASF SE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 BASF SE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 BASF SE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Liquid Salts Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Liquid Salts Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Liquid Salts Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Liquid Salts Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Liquid Salts Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Liquid Salts Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Liquid Salts Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Liquid Salts Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Liquid Salts by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Liquid Salts Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Liquid Salts Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Liquid Salts Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Liquid Salts Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Liquid Salts Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Liquid Salts Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Liquid Salts Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Liquid Salts Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Liquid Salts Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Liquid Salts Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Liquid Salts by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Liquid Salts Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Liquid Salts Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Liquid Salts Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Liquid Salts Market PEST Analysis
13 Latin America
13.1 Latin America Liquid Salts Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (
….continued
