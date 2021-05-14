Global Halogenated Biocide Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Halogenated Biocide business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Halogenated Biocide market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Halogenated Biocide, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Halogenated Biocide market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Halogenated Biocide companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

1,2-Dibromo-2,4-dicyanobutane (DBDCB)

2,2-Dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA)

2-Bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol (BNPD)

3-Iodo-2-propynylbutyl carbamate (IPBC)

Chloroisocyanurates

Chlorothalonil

Halogenated Hydantoins

Iodophors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Papermaking

Metalworking Cutting Fluids

Gas/Oil Drilling Muds/Packer Fluids

Industrial Adhesives

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lonza

Albemarle

Dow Microbial Control

ThorGmbh

Lanxess

Troy Corporation

AkzoNobel

Clariant

Nalco Champion

BASF

DuPont

Bio Chemical

GE(Baker Hughes)

Xingyuan Chemistry

Kemira

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Halogenated Biocide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Halogenated Biocide market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Halogenated Biocide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Halogenated Biocide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Halogenated Biocide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Halogenated Biocide Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Halogenated Biocide Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Halogenated Biocide Segment by Type

2.2.1 1,2-Dibromo-2,4-dicyanobutane (DBDCB)

2.2.2 2,2-Dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA)

2.2.3 2-Bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol (BNPD)

2.2.4 3-Iodo-2-propynylbutyl carbamate (IPBC)

2.2.5 3-Iodo-2-propynylbutyl carbamate (IPBC)

2.2.6 Chloroisocyanurates

2.2.7 Chlorothalonil

2.2.8 Halogenated Hydantoins

2.2.9 Iodophors

2.2.10 Others

2.3 Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Halogenated Biocide Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Halogenated Biocide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Halogenated Biocide Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Halogenated Biocide Segment by Application

2.4.1 Papermaking

2.4.2 Metalworking Cutting Fluids

2.4.3 Gas/Oil Drilling Muds/Packer Fluids

2.4.4 Industrial Adhesives

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Halogenated Biocide Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Halogenated Biocide Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Halogenated Biocide Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Halogenated Biocide by Company

3.1 Global Halogenated Biocide Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Halogenated Biocide Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Halogenated Biocide Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Halogenated Biocide Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Halogenated Biocide Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Halogenated Biocide Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Halogenated Biocide Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Halogenated Biocide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Halogenated Biocide Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Halogenated Biocide Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Halogenated Biocide by Regions

4.1 Halogenated Biocide by Regions

4.2 Americas Halogenated Biocide Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Halogenated Biocide Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Halogenated Biocide Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Halogenated Biocide Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Halogenated Biocide Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Halogenated Biocide Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Halogenated Biocide by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Halogenated Biocide Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Halogenated Biocide by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Halogenated Biocide Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Halogenated Biocide Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Halogenated Biocide Distributors

10.3 Halogenated Biocide Customer

….continued

