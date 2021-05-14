May 2021 Report Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Industry MarketShare Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

Corning Inc.

Small Precision Tools

Kyocera Corp.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Saint–Gobain Ceramic Materials

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Blasch Ceramics

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

Vesuvius

Major Types Covered

Monolithic ceramics

Ceramic matrix composites

Ceramic coatings

Others

Major Applications Covered

Electronics and Electricals

Transportation

Medical

Industrial market

Defense & Security

Chemical

Environmental

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Monolithic ceramics

5.2 Ceramic matrix composites

5.3 Ceramic coatings

5.4 Others

6 Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Electronics and Electricals

6.2 Transportation

6.3 Medical

6.4 Industrial market

6.5 Defense & Security

6.6 Chemical

6.7 Environmental

6.8 Others

7 Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Morgan Advanced Materials

8.1.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Profile

8.1.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

8.2.1 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Profile

8.2.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

8.3.1 Rauschert Steinbach GmbH Profile

8.3.2 Rauschert Steinbach GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Rauschert Steinbach GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Rauschert Steinbach GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Corning Inc.

8.4.1 Corning Inc. Profile

8.4.2 Corning Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Corning Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Corning Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Small Precision Tools

8.5.1 Small Precision Tools Profile

8.5.2 Small Precision Tools Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Small Precision Tools Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Small Precision Tools Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Kyocera Corp.

8.6.1 Kyocera Corp. Profile

8.6.2 Kyocera Corp. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Kyocera Corp. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Kyocera Corp. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 CoorsTek, Inc.

8.7.1 CoorsTek, Inc. Profile

8.7.2 CoorsTek, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 CoorsTek, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 CoorsTek, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Saint–Gobain Ceramic Materials

8.8.1 Saint–Gobain Ceramic Materials Profile

8.8.2 Saint–Gobain Ceramic Materials Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Saint–Gobain Ceramic Materials Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Saint–Gobain Ceramic Materials Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

8.9.1 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Profile

8.9.2 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Blasch Ceramics

8.10.1 Blasch Ceramics Profile

8.10.2 Blasch Ceramics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Blasch Ceramics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Blasch Ceramics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

8.11.1 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Profile

8.11.2 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Vesuvius

8.12.1 Vesuvius Profile

8.12.2 Vesuvius Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Vesuvius Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Vesuvius Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Advanced Ceramics Market PEST Analysis

..continued

