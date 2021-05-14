Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2028

The global Soil Stabilization Market will be worth USD 34.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe. In February 2019, Volvo Construction Equipment joined forces with National Geographic to help in building embankments across Sundarbans in order to protect the land from the threat of flooding by implementing soil stabilizers. The industrial segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Increasing utilization of the soil stabilization materials in the construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Chemical stabilizers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Extensive usage of chemical stabilizers in the construction industry for building canals, roads, dams, highway networks, and reservoirs has driven the growth of the segment.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat, SNF Holding Company Inc., Carmeuse, Wirtgen Group, Global Road Technology, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, and Soilworks, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agriculture Industrial Non-Agriculture

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mechanical Method Chemical Method

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mineral & Stabilizing agents Polymers Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

