May 2021 Report on Global Natural Surfactants Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Natural Surfactants is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Solvay
Croda International
India Glycols
Galaxy Surfactants
Kao Corporation
Stepan Company
Clariant
Air Products and Chemicals
DowDuPont
Akzonobel N.V.
Sasol
Enaspol A.S.
BASF
Major Types Covered
Anionic surfactant
Nonionic surfactant
Cationic surfactant
Amphoteric surfactant
Major Applications Covered
Personal care
Textile
Industrial and institutional cleaning
Elastomers and plastics
Oilfield chemicals
Crop protection
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Natural Surfactants Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Natural Surfactants Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Natural Surfactants Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Natural Surfactants Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Anionic surfactant
5.2 Nonionic surfactant
5.3 Cationic surfactant
5.4 Amphoteric surfactant
6 Global Natural Surfactants Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Personal care
6.2 Textile
6.3 Industrial and institutional cleaning
6.4 Elastomers and plastics
6.5 Oilfield chemicals
6.6 Crop protection
7 Global Natural Surfactants Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Solvay
8.1.1 Solvay Profile
8.1.2 Solvay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Solvay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Solvay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Croda International
8.2.1 Croda International Profile
8.2.2 Croda International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Croda International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Croda International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 India Glycols
8.3.1 India Glycols Profile
8.3.2 India Glycols Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 India Glycols Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 India Glycols Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Galaxy Surfactants
8.4.1 Galaxy Surfactants Profile
8.4.2 Galaxy Surfactants Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Galaxy Surfactants Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Galaxy Surfactants Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Kao Corporation
8.5.1 Kao Corporation Profile
8.5.2 Kao Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Kao Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Kao Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Stepan Company
8.6.1 Stepan Company Profile
8.6.2 Stepan Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Stepan Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Stepan Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Clariant
8.7.1 Clariant Profile
8.7.2 Clariant Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Clariant Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Clariant Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Air Products and Chemicals
8.8.1 Air Products and Chemicals Profile
8.8.2 Air Products and Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Air Products and Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Air Products and Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 DowDuPont
8.9.1 DowDuPont Profile
8.9.2 DowDuPont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 DowDuPont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 DowDuPont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Akzonobel N.V.
8.10.1 Akzonobel N.V. Profile
8.10.2 Akzonobel N.V. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Akzonobel N.V. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Akzonobel N.V. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Sasol
8.11.1 Sasol Profile
8.11.2 Sasol Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Sasol Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Sasol Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 Enaspol A.S.
8.12.1 Enaspol A.S. Profile
8.12.2 Enaspol A.S. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 Enaspol A.S. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 Enaspol A.S. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.13 BASF
8.13.1 BASF Profile
8.13.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.13.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.13.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Natural Surfactants Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Natural Surfactants Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Natural Surfactants Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Natural Surfactants Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Natural Surfactants Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Natural Surfactants Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Natural Surfactants Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Natural Surfactants Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Natural Surfactants by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Natural Surfactants Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Natural Surfactants Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Natural Surfactants Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Natural Surfactants Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Natural Surfactants Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Natural Surfactants Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Natural Surfactants Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Natural Surfactants Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Natural Surfactants Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Natural Surfactants Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Natural Surfactants by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Natural Surfactants Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Natural Surfactants Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Natural Surfactants Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Surfactants Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Surfactants Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Surfactants Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Natural Surfactants Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Natural Surfactants Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Natural Surfactants Value, Production and Market Share b
….continued
