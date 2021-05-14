Rising Prevalence of Cancer Driving the Growth of Cancer Genomic Testing Market in the Forecast Period, 2019-2029

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Cancer Genomic Testing Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects over the forecast period. The insights and analytics on the Cancer Genomic Testing Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The additional new opportunities have turned the Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.



















Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cancer genomic testing market can be segmented on the basis of cancer type, end user and geography.

Based on cancer type, the global cancer genomic testing market is segmented as:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global cancer genomic testing market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Specialized Clinics

Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Overview

The rising prevalence of cancer is the key factor driving the growth of cancer genomic testing market over the forecast period. According to American Cancer Society, 1.7 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in U.S. during 2012. Also, according to World Cancer Research Fund, 2 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in 2018. Hence, breast cancer segment will gain the majority of revenue share by cancer type of cancer genomic testing market due to rising prevalence of breast cancer throughout the globe. By end user, hospitals and diagnostic center will collectively gain majority of revenue share of cancer genomic testing market by end user.

Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the most lucrative market for cancer genomic testing due to high awareness among the people in U.S. and Canada about cancer genomic testing. Europe is the second most lucrative region for the cancer genomic testing market due to rising prevalence of breast cancer in BENELUX.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for cancer genomic testing market owing to rise in patient pool suffering from obesity in countries like in India, China, and Japan. Latin America and the Middle East Africa region are the least lucrative for cancer genomic testing market due to lack of awareness among the population about the cancer genomic testing.

Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Cancer Genomic Testing Market are Myriad Genetics, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, Color Genomics, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., 23andMe Inc., Gene by Gene Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Positive Bioscience, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

The report on cancer genomic testing is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on cancer genomic testing provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on cancer genomic testing also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.













