May 2021 Report on Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

MK Aromatics Ltd,

JBI, Inc.

RES Polyflow

Agilyx Inc.

Vadxx Energy LLC

Nexus Fuels, LLC

Clean Blue Technologies Inc.

Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (PARC)

PK Clean

Cynar Plc

Major Types Covered

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Major Applications Covered

Diesel

Gasoline

Kerosene

Synthetic Gases

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Polyethylene

5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.3 Polystyrene

5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.5 Polypropylene

6 Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Diesel

6.2 Gasoline

6.3 Kerosene

6.4 Synthetic Gases

7 Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 MK Aromatics Ltd,

8.1.1 MK Aromatics Ltd, Profile

8.1.2 MK Aromatics Ltd, Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 MK Aromatics Ltd, Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 MK Aromatics Ltd, Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 JBI, Inc.

8.2.1 JBI, Inc. Profile

8.2.2 JBI, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 JBI, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 JBI, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 RES Polyflow

8.3.1 RES Polyflow Profile

8.3.2 RES Polyflow Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 RES Polyflow Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 RES Polyflow Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Agilyx Inc.

8.4.1 Agilyx Inc. Profile

8.4.2 Agilyx Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Agilyx Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Agilyx Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Vadxx Energy LLC

8.5.1 Vadxx Energy LLC Profile

8.5.2 Vadxx Energy LLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Vadxx Energy LLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Vadxx Energy LLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Nexus Fuels, LLC

8.6.1 Nexus Fuels, LLC Profile

8.6.2 Nexus Fuels, LLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Nexus Fuels, LLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Nexus Fuels, LLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Clean Blue Technologies Inc.

8.7.1 Clean Blue Technologies Inc. Profile

8.7.2 Clean Blue Technologies Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Clean Blue Technologies Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Clean Blue Technologies Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (PARC)

8.8.1 Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (PARC) Profile

8.8.2 Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (PARC) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (PARC) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (PARC) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 PK Clean

8.9.1 PK Clean Profile

8.9.2 PK Clean Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 PK Clean Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 PK Clean Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Cynar Plc

8.10.1 Cynar Plc Profile

8.10.2 Cynar Plc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Cynar Plc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Cynar Plc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

….continued

