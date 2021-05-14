Quinoa Protein Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2029

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Quinoa Protein Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects over the forecast period. The insights and analytics on the Quinoa Protein Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Quinoa Protein Market: Segmentation

The global quinoa protein market is segmented on the basis of product type and region.

Based on product type, the global quinoa protein market is segmented as:

Quinoa Grain

Intermediate Products Flakes Flour Others

Processed Products Muesli Bars Cookies Granola Pasta Others



Intermediate products end-use application accounts for a majority of the share in the global quinoa protein market. Moreover, processed products remain one of the major hotspots in the global quinoa protein market.

Based on region, the global quinoa protein market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Quinoa Protein Market: Regional Outlook

Latin America accounts for a majority of the share in the global quinoa protein market as quinoa is predominately cultivated in this region, majorly due to its extremely low-temperature condition. It is mainly cultivated in Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia, which are the major quinoa producing countries in the region. North America is anticipated to witness steady growth in the global quinoa protein market, due to the increasing geriatric population and health-conscious consumers.

However, extreme climate changes in the region have hampered the global quinoa protein market in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth in the global quinoa protein market, mainly due to an increase in demand from developing regions, such as China and India. In Europe, the demand for quinoa protein is expected to witness a steep growth, due to an increase in vegan and gluten-free products consuming population in the region. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a single-digit growth in the global quinoa protein market.

Quinoa Protein Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global quinoa protein market are Quinoa Foods Company, Northern Quinoa Production Corporation, Andean Valley Corporation, Quinoa Corporation, Keen One Quinoa, The British Quinoa Company, Hain Celestial Group, Andean Naturals Inc., European Quinoa Group, Inca Organics etc., amongst others. The quinoa protein market consists of consolidated players with a majority of them situated in the Latin America region.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Quinoa Protein market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Quinoa Protein market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

