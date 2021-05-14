May 2021 Report on Global Lanthanum Oxide Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Lanthanum Oxide is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

China Minmentals Rare Earth (CN)

Lynas (AU)

Chinalco (CN)

Baotou Steel Rare Earth (CN)

Baotou Xinyuan Rare Earth Hi-tech and New Material Co.,Ltd (CN)

Molycorp (US)

Guosheng Rare Earth (CN)

Guangdong Rising Nonferrous Metal Group (CN)

Qiandong Rare Earth (CN)

Jiangxi Copper Corporation (CN)

India Rare Earths (IN)

Shenghe Rare Earth (CN)

Gansu Rare Earth (CN)

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited (CN)

China Nonferrous Metal Industry (CN)

Xiamen Tungsten (CN)

Major Types Covered

3N

4N

4.5N

Major Applications Covered

Precision Optical Glass

Light-guide Fiber

Ceramic Capacitor

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Lanthanum Oxide Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Lanthanum Oxide Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Lanthanum Oxide Market

….continued

