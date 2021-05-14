May 2021 Report on Global N-Acetylcysteine (Cas 616-91-1) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for N-Acetylcysteine (Cas 616-91-1) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

WUXI ENOVO CHEMICAL

Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical

Zhangjiagang Shuguang Biological Factory

Hubei Shengbaolai Biological Technology

BASF

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Hubei Jusheng Technology

Zambon

Bioniche Life Sciences Inc.

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

XYS

Ningbo Create-BIO ENGINEERING

Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Amino Acid

Donboo Amino Acid

WACKER AG

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Wuhan Hezhong Bio-Chemical

Major Types Covered

Medical Grade N-acetylcysteine

Industrial Grade N-acetylcysteine

Major Applications Covered

Paracetamol Overdose

Mucolytic Therapy

Nephroprotective Agent

Cyclophosphamide-induced Hemorrhagic Cystitis

Microbiological

Interstitial Lung Disease

Psychiatry

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global N-Acetylcysteine (Cas 616-91-1) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the N-Acetylcysteine (Cas 616-91-1) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the N-Acetylcysteine (Cas 616-91-1) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global N-Acetylcysteine (Cas 616-91-1) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Medical Grade N-acetylcysteine

5.2 Industrial Grade N-acetylcysteine

6 Global N-Acetylcysteine (Cas 616-91-1) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Paracetamol Overdose

6.2 Mucolytic Therapy

….continued

