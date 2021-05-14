May 2021 Report on Global Oil Seal Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Oil Seal is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

TRELLEBORG

VALQUA

FNOK (Simrit)

EATON

SKF

SAKAGAMI

Parker Hannifin

NOK

Garlock

Freudenberg

Major Types Covered

Plastic type Oil Seal

Metal Type Oil Seal

Rubber type Oil Seal

Major Applications Covered

Automobiles

Aircraft

Boats and ships

Railroad vehicles

Construction machinery

Farm machinery

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Oil Seal Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Oil Seal Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Oil Seal Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Oil Seal Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Plastic type Oil Seal

5.2 Metal Type Oil Seal

5.3 Rubber type Oil Seal

6 Global Oil Seal Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automobiles

6.2 Aircraft

6.3 Boats and ships

6.4 Railroad vehicles

6.5 Construction machinery

6.6 Farm machinery

6.7 Others

7 Global Oil Seal Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 TRELLEBORG

8.1.1 TRELLEBORG Profile

8.1.2 TRELLEBORG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 TRELLEBORG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 TRELLEBORG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 VALQUA

8.2.1 VALQUA Profile

8.2.2 VALQUA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 VALQUA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 VALQUA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 FNOK (Simrit)

8.3.1 FNOK (Simrit) Profile

8.3.2 FNOK (Simrit) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 FNOK (Simrit) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 FNOK (Simrit) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 EATON

8.4.1 EATON Profile

8.4.2 EATON Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 EATON Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 EATON Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 SKF

8.5.1 SKF Profile

8.5.2 SKF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 SKF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 SKF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 SAKAGAMI

8.6.1 SAKAGAMI Profile

8.6.2 SAKAGAMI Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 SAKAGAMI Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 SAKAGAMI Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Parker Hannifin

8.7.1 Parker Hannifin Profile

8.7.2 Parker Hannifin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Parker Hannifin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Parker Hannifin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 NOK

8.8.1 NOK Profile

8.8.2 NOK Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 NOK Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 NOK Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Garlock

8.9.1 Garlock Profile

8.9.2 Garlock Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Garlock Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Garlock Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Freudenberg

8.10.1 Freudenberg Profile

8.10.2 Freudenberg Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Freudenberg Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Freudenberg Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Oil Seal Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Oil Seal Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Oil Seal Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Oil Seal Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Oil Seal Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Oil Seal Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Oil Seal Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Oil Seal Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Oil Seal by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Oil Seal Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Oil Seal Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Oil Seal Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Oil Seal Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Oil Seal Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Oil Seal Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Oil Seal Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Oil Seal Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Oil Seal Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Oil Seal Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Oil Seal by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Oil Seal Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Oil Seal Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Oil Seal Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Oil Seal Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Oil Seal Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Oil Seal Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Oil Seal Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Oil Seal Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

….continued

