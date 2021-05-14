May 2021 Report on Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Danaher

Helamin Technology

BASF SE

Italmatch Chemicals

Akzo Nobel

Suez Environnement

Avista Technologies

H2O Innovation

Kurita Water Industries

Dow Chemical

Alkema Solutions

Kemira

Ecolab

King Lee Technologies

Berwind

GE Water and Process Technologies

Major Types Covered

Corrosion Inhibitor

Scale Inhibitors

Coagulants & Flocculants

PH Boosters

Oxygen Scavengers

Others

Major Applications Covered

Power Industry

Steel & Metal Industry

Petrochemicals Industry

Textile & Dyes Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Paper Mills

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Corrosion Inhibitor

5.2 Scale Inhibitors

5.3 Coagulants & Flocculants

5.4 PH Boosters

5.5 Oxygen Scavengers

5.6 Others

6 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Power Industry

6.2 Steel & Metal Industry

6.3 Petrochemicals Industry

6.4 Textile & Dyes Industry

6.5 Food & Beverage Industry

6.6 Paper Mills

6.7 Others

7 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Danaher

8.1.1 Danaher Profile

8.1.2 Danaher Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Danaher Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Danaher Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Helamin Technology

8.2.1 Helamin Technology Profile

8.2.2 Helamin Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Helamin Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Helamin Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 BASF SE

8.3.1 BASF SE Profile

8.3.2 BASF SE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 BASF SE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 BASF SE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Italmatch Chemicals

8.4.1 Italmatch Chemicals Profile

8.4.2 Italmatch Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Italmatch Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Italmatch Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisiti

….continued

