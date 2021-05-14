May 2021 Report on Global Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

ARBEC

Egger

Daiken New Zealand

Kronospan

Louisiana-Pacific(LP)

RoyOMartin

Huber Engineered Woods

Norbord

Georgia-Pacific

Langboard

Metadynea LLC

Weyerhaeuser

Tolko Industries

Nudo

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 ARBEC

8.1.1 ARBEC Profile

8.1.2 ARBEC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 ARBEC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 ARBEC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Egger

8.2.1 Egger Profile

8.2.2 Egger Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Egger Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Egger Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Daiken New Zealand

8.3.1 Daiken New Zealand Profile

8.3.2 Daiken New Zealand Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Daiken New Zealand Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Daiken New Zealand Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Kronospan

8.4.1 Kronospan Profile

8.4.2 Kronospan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Kronospan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Kronospan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Louisiana-Pacific(LP)

8.5.1 Louisiana-Pacific(LP) Profile

8.5.2 Louisiana-Pacific(LP) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Louisiana-Pacific(LP) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Louisiana-Pacific(LP) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 RoyOMartin

8.6.1 RoyOMartin Profile

8.6.2 RoyOMartin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 RoyOMartin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 RoyOMartin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Huber Engineered Woods

8.7.1 Huber Engineered Woods Profile

8.7.2 Huber Engineered Woods Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Huber Engineered Woods Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Huber Engineered Woods Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Norbord

8.8.1 Norbord Profile

8.8.2 Norbord Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Norbord Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Norbord Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Georgia-Pacific

8.9.1 Georgia-Pacific Profile

8.9.2 Georgia-Pacific Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Georgia-Pacific Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Langboard

8.10.1 Langboard Profile

8.10.2 Langboard Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Langboard Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Langboard Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Metadynea LLC

8.11.1 Metadynea LLC Profile

8.11.2 Metadynea LLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Metadynea LLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Metadynea LLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Weyerhaeuser

8.12.1 Weyerhaeuser Profile

8.12.2 Weyerhaeuser Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Weyerhaeuser Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Weyerhaeuser Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Tolko Industries

8.13.1 Tolko Industries Profile

8.13.2 Tolko Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Tolko Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Tolko Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Nudo

8.14.1 Nudo Profile

8.14.2 Nudo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Nudo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Nudo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Oriented Strand Board (Osb) Slabs Market PEST Analysis

..continued

