May 2021 Report on Global Gold Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Gold is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Sibanye Gold

Gold Fields

China National Gold Group

Yamana Gold

Polyus Gold

Newmont

Newcrest

Goldcorp

Navoi (Uzbek)

AngloGold Ashanti

Barrick Gold

Kinross

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Gold Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Gold Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Gold Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Gold Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Gold Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Gold Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Sibanye Gold

8.1.1 Sibanye Gold Profile

8.1.2 Sibanye Gold Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Sibanye Gold Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Sibanye Gold Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Gold Fields

8.2.1 Gold Fields Profile

8.2.2 Gold Fields Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Gold Fields Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Gold Fields Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 China National Gold Group

8.3.1 China National Gold Group Profile

8.3.2 China National Gold Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 China National Gold Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 China National Gold Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Yamana Gold

8.4.1 Yamana Gold Profile

8.4.2 Yamana Gold Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Yamana Gold Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Yamana Gold Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Polyus Gold

8.5.1 Polyus Gold Profile

8.5.2 Polyus Gold Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Polyus Gold Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Polyus Gold Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Newmont

8.6.1 Newmont Profile

8.6.2 Newmont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Newmont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Newmont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Newcrest

8.7.1 Newcrest Profile

8.7.2 Newcrest Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Newcrest Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Newcrest Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Goldcorp

8.8.1 Goldcorp Profile

8.8.2 Goldcorp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Goldcorp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Goldcorp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Navoi (Uzbek)

8.9.1 Navoi (Uzbek) Profile

8.9.2 Navoi (Uzbek) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Navoi (Uzbek) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Navoi (Uzbek) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 AngloGold Ashanti

8.10.1 AngloGold Ashanti Profile

8.10.2 AngloGold Ashanti Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 AngloGold Ashanti Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 AngloGold Ashanti Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Barrick Gold

8.11.1 Barrick Gold Profile

8.11.2 Barrick Gold Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Barrick Gold Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Barrick Gold Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Kinross

8.12.1 Kinross Profile

8.12.2 Kinross Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Kinross Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Kinross Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Gold Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Gold Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Gold Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Gold Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Gold Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

….continued

