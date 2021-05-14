May 2021 Report on Global Carbofuran Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Carbofuran is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Jialong Chemical
FMC
LANFENG BIO-CHEM
Major Types Covered
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Major Applications Covered
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Carbofuran Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Carbofuran Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Carbofuran Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Carbofuran Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Type 1
5.2 Type 2
5.3 Type 3
6 Global Carbofuran Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Application 1
6.2 Application 2
6.3 Application 3
7 Global Carbofuran Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Jialong Chemical
8.1.1 Jialong Chemical Profile
8.1.2 Jialong Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Jialong Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Jialong Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 FMC
8.2.1 FMC Profile
8.2.2 FMC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 FMC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 FMC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 LANFENG BIO-CHEM
8.3.1 LANFENG BIO-CHEM Profile
8.3.2 LANFENG BIO-CHEM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 LANFENG BIO-CHEM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 LANFENG BIO-CHEM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Hunan Haili Chemical
8.4.1 Hunan Haili Chemical Profile
8.4.2 Hunan Haili Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Hunan Haili Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Hunan Haili Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina)
8.5.1 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina) Profile
8.5.2 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Hunan Haili Chemical
8.6.1 Hunan Haili Chemical Profile
8.6.2 Hunan Haili Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Hunan Haili Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Hunan Haili Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina)
8.7.1 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina) Profile
8.7.2 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical
8.8.1 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical Profile
8.8.2 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical
8.9.1 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical Profile
8.9.2 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 LANFENG BIO-CHEM
8.10.1 LANFENG BIO-CHEM Profile
8.10.2 LANFENG BIO-CHEM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 LANFENG BIO-CHEM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 LANFENG BIO-CHEM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Jialong Chemical
8.11.1 Jialong Chemical Profile
8.11.2 Jialong Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Jialong Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Jialong Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 FMC
8.12.1 FMC Profile
8.12.2 FMC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 FMC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 FMC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Carbofuran Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Carbofuran Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Carbofuran Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Carbofuran Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Carbofuran Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Carbofuran Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Carbofuran Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Carbofuran Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Carbofuran by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Carbofuran Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Carbofuran Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Carbofuran Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
….continued
