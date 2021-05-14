Global Insulation Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Insulation, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Insulation industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Unilin

Italpannelli SRL

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Alubel SpA

Metecno

DANA Group of Companies

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group plc

Marcegaglia SpA

Owens Corning

Isopan (Manni Group SpA)

By Type:

Phenolics

PU/PIR

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Others

By Application:

Wall Heat Preservation

Roof Heat Preservation

Ground Insulation

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Insulation Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Phenolics

1.2.2 PU/PIR

1.2.3 Glass Wool

1.2.4 Stone Wool

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Wall Heat Preservation

1.3.2 Roof Heat Preservation

1.3.3 Ground Insulation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Insulation Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Insulation Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Insulation (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Insulation (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Insulation (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Insulation Market Analysis

3.1 United States Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Insulation Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Insulation Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Insulation Market Analysis

5.1 China Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Insulation Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Insulation Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Insulation Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Insulation Market Analysis

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

