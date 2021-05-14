May 2021 Report on Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Feyco Treffert

Valspar

Drywood Coatings

ICA Group

Meffert

RPM

Kelly-Moore Paints

IVM Chemicals

PPG Industries

Carpoly

Sherwin-Williams

Helios

Target Coatings

Nippon Paint Holdings

Weilburger Coatings

Benjamin Moore

Akzo Nobel

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Waterborne Wood Coatings Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Waterborne Wood Coatings Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Feyco Treffert

8.1.1 Feyco Treffert Profile

8.1.2 Feyco Treffert Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Feyco Treffert Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Feyco Treffert Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Valspar

8.2.1 Valspar Profile

8.2.2 Valspar Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Valspar Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Valspar Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Drywood Coatings

8.3.1 Drywood Coatings Profile

8.3.2 Drywood Coatings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Drywood Coatings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Drywood Coatings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 ICA Group

8.4.1 ICA Group Profile

8.4.2 ICA Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 ICA Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 ICA Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Meffert

8.5.1 Meffert Profile

8.5.2 Meffert Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Meffert Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Meffert Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 RPM

8.6.1 RPM Profile

8.6.2 RPM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 RPM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 RPM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Kelly-Moore Paints

8.7.1 Kelly-Moore Paints Profile

8.7.2 Kelly-Moore Paints Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Kelly-Moore Paints Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Kelly-Moore Paints Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 IVM Chemicals

8.8.1 IVM Chemicals Profile

8.8.2 IVM Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 IVM Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 IVM Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 PPG Industries

8.9.1 PPG Industries Profile

8.9.2 PPG Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 PPG Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 PPG Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Carpoly

8.10.1 Carpoly Profile

8.10.2 Carpoly Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Carpoly Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Carpoly Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Sherwin-Williams

8.11.1 Sherwin-Williams Profile

8.11.2 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Sherwin-Williams Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Helios

8.12.1 Helios Profile

8.12.2 Helios Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Helios Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Helios Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Target Coatings

8.13.1 Target Coatings Profile

8.13.2 Target Coatings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Target Coatings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Target Coatings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Nippon Paint Holdings

8.14.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Profile

8.14.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Weilburger Coatings

8.15.1 Weilburger Coatings Profile

8.15.2 Weilburger Coatings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Weilburger Coatings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Weilburger Coatings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Benjamin Moore

8.16.1 Benjamin Moore Profile

8.16.2 Benjamin Moore Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Benjamin Moore Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Benjamin Moore Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Akzo Nobel

8.17.1 Akzo Nobel Profile

8.17.2 Akzo Nobel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Akzo Nobel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Akzo Nobel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Waterborne Wood Coatings Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Waterborne Wood Coatings Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Wood Coatings Market PEST Analysis

