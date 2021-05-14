May 2021 Report on Global Methenamine Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Runhua Chemical

MGC

Shchekinoazot

Xudong Chemical

Yangmei Fengxi

Hexion

Feno Resinas

INEOS

Xiangrui Chemical

Caldic

Simalin

Metafrax

Ruixing Group

Shengxuelong Chemical

Sina Chemical

KCIL

Linze Chemical

CHEMANOL

Yuhang Chemical

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Novolac Resins

Rubber Accelerrators

Explosives

Medicine

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Methenamine Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Methenamine Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Methenamine Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Methenamine Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Methenamine Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Novolac Resins

6.2 Rubber Accelerrators

6.3 Explosives

6.4 Medicine

6.5 Others

7 Global Methenamine Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Runhua Chemical

8.1.1 Runhua Chemical Profile

8.1.2 Runhua Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Runhua Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Runhua Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 MGC

8.2.1 MGC Profile

8.2.2 MGC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 MGC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 MGC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Shchekinoazot

8.3.1 Shchekinoazot Profile

8.3.2 Shchekinoazot Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Shchekinoazot Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Shchekinoazot Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Xudong Chemical

8.4.1 Xudong Chemical Profile

8.4.2 Xudong Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Xudong Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Xudong Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Yangmei Fengxi

8.5.1 Yangmei Fengxi Profile

8.5.2 Yangmei Fengxi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Yangmei Fengxi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Yangmei Fengxi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Hexion

8.6.1 Hexion Profile

8.6.2 Hexion Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Hexion Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Hexion Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Feno Resinas

8.7.1 Feno Resinas Profile

8.7.2 Feno Resinas Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Feno Resinas Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Feno Resinas Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 INEOS

8.8.1 INEOS Profile

8.8.2 INEOS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 INEOS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 INEOS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Xiangrui Chemical

8.9.1 Xiangrui Chemical Profile

8.9.2 Xiangrui Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Xiangrui Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Xiangrui Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Caldic

8.10.1 Caldic Profile

8.10.2 Caldic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Caldic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Caldic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Simalin

8.11.1 Simalin Profile

8.11.2 Simalin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Simalin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Simalin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Metafrax

8.12.1 Metafrax Profile

8.12.2 Metafrax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Metafrax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Metafrax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Ruixing Group

8.13.1 Ruixing Group Profile

8.13.2 Ruixing Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Ruixing Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Ruixing Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Shengxuelong Chemical

8.14.1 Shengxuelong Chemical Profile

8.14.2 Shengxuelong Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Shengxuelong Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Shengxuelong Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Sina Chemical

8.15.1 Sina Chemical Profile

8.15.2 Sina Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Sina Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Sina Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 KCIL

8.16.1 KCIL Profile

8.16.2 KCIL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 KCIL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 KCIL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Linze Chemical

8.17.1 Linze Chemical Profile

8.17.2 Linze Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Linze Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Linze Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 CHEMANOL

8.18.1 CHEMANOL Profile

8.18.2 CHEMANOL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 CHEMANOL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 CHEMANOL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.19 Yuhang Chemical

8.19.1 Yuhang Chemical Profile

8.19.2 Yuhang Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.19.3 Yuhang Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.19.4 Yuhang Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Methenamine Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Methenamine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Methenamine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Methenamine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Methenamine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Methenamine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Methenamine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Methenamine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Methenamine by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Methenamine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Methenamine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Methenamine Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Methenamine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Methenamine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Methenamine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Methenamine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Methenamine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Methenamine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Methenamine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Methenamine by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Methenamine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Methenamine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Methenamine Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Methenamine by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Methenamine Market PEST Analysis

..continued

