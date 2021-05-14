May 2021 Report on Global Liquid Chemical Sterilization Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Matachana Group

3M Company (USA)

Sakura SI Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical Corp. (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

SteriGenics International, Inc. (USA)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

TSO3, Inc. (Canada)

Belimed AG (Switzerland)

Steris Plc. (UK)

Tuttnauer Company (USA)

Andersen Products, Inc. (USA)

Advanced Sterilization Products (USA)

Sterile Technologies, Inc. (US)

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Medical care

Laboratory

Clinic

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Liquid Chemical Sterilization Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Liquid Chemical Sterilization Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Liquid Chemical Sterilization Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Liquid Chemical Sterilization Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Liquid Chemical Sterilization Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Medical care

6.2 Laboratory

6.3 Clinic

7 Global Liquid Chemical Sterilization Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

8.1.1 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Profile

8.1.2 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Nordion, Inc. (Canada) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Matachana Group

8.2.1 Matachana Group Profile

8.2.2 Matachana Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Matachana Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Matachana Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 3M Company (USA)

8.3.1 3M Company (USA) Profile

8.3.2 3M Company (USA) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 3M Company (USA) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 3M Company (USA) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Sakura SI Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Sakura SI Co., Ltd. Profile

8.4.2 Sakura SI Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Sakura SI Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Sakura SI Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Cantel Medical Corp. (USA)

8.5.1 Cantel Medical Corp. (USA) Profile

8.5.2 Cantel Medical Corp. (USA) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Cantel Medical Corp. (USA) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Cantel Medical Corp. (USA) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

8.6.1 Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA) Profile

8.6.2 Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 SteriGenics International, Inc. (USA)

8.7.1 SteriGenics International, Inc. (USA) Profile

8.7.2 SteriGenics International, Inc. (USA) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 SteriGenics International, Inc. (USA) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 SteriGenics International, Inc. (USA) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Getinge AB (Sweden)

8.8.1 Getinge AB (Sweden) Profile

8.8.2 Getinge AB (Sweden) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Getinge AB (Sweden) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Getinge AB (Sweden) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 TSO3, Inc. (Canada)

8.9.1 TSO3, Inc. (Canada) Profile

8.9.2 TSO3, Inc. (Canada) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 TSO3, Inc. (Canada) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 TSO3, Inc. (Canada) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Belimed AG (Switzerland)

8.10.1 Belimed AG (Switzerland) Profile

8.10.2 Belimed AG (Switzerland) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Belimed AG (Switzerland) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Belimed AG (Switzerland) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Steris Plc. (UK)

8.11.1 Steris Plc. (UK) Profile

8.11.2 Steris Plc. (UK) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Steris Plc. (UK) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Steris Plc. (UK) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Tuttnauer Company (USA)

8.12.1 Tuttnauer Company (USA) Profile

8.12.2 Tuttnauer Company (USA) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Tuttnauer Company (USA) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Tuttnauer Company (USA) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Andersen Products, Inc. (USA)

8.13.1 Andersen Products, Inc. (USA) Profile

8.13.2 Andersen Products, Inc. (USA) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Andersen Products, Inc. (USA) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Andersen Products, Inc. (USA) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Advanced Sterilization Products (USA)

8.14.1 Advanced Sterilization Products (USA) Profile

8.14.2 Advanced Sterilization Products (USA) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Advanced Sterilization Products (USA) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Advanced Sterilization Products (USA) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Sterile Technologies, Inc. (US)

8.15.1 Sterile Technologies, Inc. (US) Profile

8.15.2 Sterile Technologies, Inc. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Sterile Technologies, Inc. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Sterile Technologies, Inc. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Liquid Chemical Sterilization Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Liquid Chemical Sterilization Market PEST Analysis

..continued

