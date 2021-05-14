May 2021 Report on Global Structural Insulated Panel Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Structural Insulated Panel is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Zhongjie
Romakowski
Kingspan
Isopan
Nohara Trading & Services India Pvt. Ltd.
Metecno
Yaari Industries
Chamak Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
NCI Building Systems
BCOMS
Mitaso Comtel Limited
Gramatica SIPS International
Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.
Pioneer India
Major Types Covered
Glass Wool Panels
EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panels
Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panels
Other Products
Major Applications Covered
Residential
Commercial
Non-Building
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Structural Insulated Panel Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Structural Insulated Panel Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Structural Insulated Panel Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Structural Insulated Panel Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Glass Wool Panels
5.2 EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panels
5.3 Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panels
5.4 Other Products
6 Global Structural Insulated Panel Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Residential
6.2 Commercial
6.3 Non-Building
7 Global Structural Insulated Panel Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Zhongjie
8.1.1 Zhongjie Profile
8.1.2 Zhongjie Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Zhongjie Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Zhongjie Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
