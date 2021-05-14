May 2021 Report on Global Structural Insulated Panel Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Structural Insulated Panel is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Zhongjie

Romakowski

Kingspan

Isopan

Nohara Trading & Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Metecno

Yaari Industries

Chamak Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

NCI Building Systems

BCOMS

Mitaso Comtel Limited

Gramatica SIPS International

Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.

Pioneer India

Major Types Covered

Glass Wool Panels

EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panels

Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panels

Other Products

Major Applications Covered

Residential

Commercial

Non-Building

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Structural Insulated Panel Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Structural Insulated Panel Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Structural Insulated Panel Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Structural Insulated Panel Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Glass Wool Panels

5.2 EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panels

5.3 Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panels

5.4 Other Products

6 Global Structural Insulated Panel Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Residential

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Non-Building

7 Global Structural Insulated Panel Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Zhongjie

8.1.1 Zhongjie Profile

8.1.2 Zhongjie Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Zhongjie Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Zhongjie Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

