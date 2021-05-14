May 2021 Report on Global Petroleum Waxes Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Petroleum Waxes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands)

Lubrizol Corp. (US)

Blended Waxes, Inc. (US)

Honeywell International (US)

Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany)

Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)

Dow Corning (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

The International Group, Inc. (Canada)

Micro Powders, Inc. (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Romonta GmbH (Germany)

Momentive (US)

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US)

Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US)

Paramelt BV (Netherlands)

Petroferm, Inc. (US)

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Electrical

Food

Matches and Pyrotechnics

Rubber

Adhesives

Paper

Coatings and Inks

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Lipsticks

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Petroleum Waxes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Petroleum Waxes Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Petroleum Waxes Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Petroleum Waxes Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Petroleum Waxes Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Electrical

6.2 Food

6.3 Matches and Pyrotechnics

6.4 Rubber

6.5 Adhesives

6.6 Paper

6.7 Coatings and Inks

6.8 Cosmetics & Toiletries

6.9 Lipsticks

7 Global Petroleum Waxes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands)

8.1.1 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Profile

8.1.2 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Lubrizol Corp. (US)

8.2.1 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Profile

8.2.2 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US)

8.3.1 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Profile

8.3.2 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Honeywell International (US)

….continued

