May 2021 Report on Global Petroleum Waxes Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The worldwide market for Petroleum Waxes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands)
Lubrizol Corp. (US)
Blended Waxes, Inc. (US)
Honeywell International (US)
Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany)
Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)
Dow Corning (US)
BASF SE (Germany)
The International Group, Inc. (Canada)
Micro Powders, Inc. (US)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Romonta GmbH (Germany)
Momentive (US)
Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US)
Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US)
Paramelt BV (Netherlands)
Petroferm, Inc. (US)
Major Types Covered
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Major Applications Covered
Electrical
Food
Matches and Pyrotechnics
Rubber
Adhesives
Paper
Coatings and Inks
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Lipsticks
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Petroleum Waxes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Petroleum Waxes Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Petroleum Waxes Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Petroleum Waxes Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Type 1
5.2 Type 2
5.3 Type 3
6 Global Petroleum Waxes Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Electrical
6.2 Food
6.3 Matches and Pyrotechnics
6.4 Rubber
6.5 Adhesives
6.6 Paper
6.7 Coatings and Inks
6.8 Cosmetics & Toiletries
6.9 Lipsticks
7 Global Petroleum Waxes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands)
8.1.1 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Profile
8.1.2 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Lubrizol Corp. (US)
8.2.1 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Profile
8.2.2 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US)
8.3.1 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Profile
8.3.2 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Honeywell International (US)
….continued
