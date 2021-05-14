May 2021 Report on Global Emery Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Mf OR Uf Membrane is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Koch

KMS

Delemil

Lenntech

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Degremont Technologies

KUBOTA

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Rayon

MOTIMO

Toray

Tianjin MOTIMO

RisingSun Membrane

CLARCOR Industrial Air

Evoqua

Applied Membranes

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Dow

Synder Filtration

AMFOR INC

Litree

GE Water & Process Technologies

Memsino Membrane Technology

Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Technology

MICRODYN-NADIR

BASF

Origin Water

IMT

Pentair(X-Flow)

Chaoyu

Major Types Covered

MF Membrane

UF Membrane

Major Applications Covered

Drinking Water

Industrial

Pharmaceutical & Food

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Mf OR Uf Membrane Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Mf OR Uf Membrane Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Mf OR Uf Membrane Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Mf OR Uf Membrane Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 MF Membrane

5.2 UF Membrane

6 Global Mf OR Uf Membrane Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Drinking Water

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Pharmaceutical & Food

6.4 Other

7 Global Mf OR Uf Membrane Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Koch

8.1.1 Koch Profile

8.1.2 Koch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Koch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Koch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 KMS

8.2.1 KMS Profile

8.2.2 KMS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 KMS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 KMS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Delemil

8.3.1 Delemil Profile

8.3.2 Delemil Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Delemil Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Delemil Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Lenntech

8.4.1 Lenntech Profile

8.4.2 Lenntech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Lenntech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Lenntech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

8.5.1 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION Profile

8.5.2 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Degremont Technologies

Continued…

