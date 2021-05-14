May 2021 Report on Global Non-Woven Viscose Staple Fiber Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for 2,3-Pentanedione is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Jia Xing Isenchem

3B Scientific

Weishi County XiangYuan

Advanced Synthesis Technologies

Energy Chemical

DeLong Chemicals

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

Waterstone Technology

Alfa Chemistry

TCI

Acros Organics

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Major Types Covered

Purity 95%

Purity 97%

Other

Major Applications Covered

Chemical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global 2,3-Pentanedione Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the 2,3-Pentanedione Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the 2,3-Pentanedione Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global 2,3-Pentanedione Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Purity 95%

5.2 Purity 97%

5.3 Other

6 Global 2,3-Pentanedione Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Chemical Reagents

6.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

6.3 Other

7 Global 2,3-Pentanedione Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Jia Xing Isenchem

8.1.1 Jia Xing Isenchem Profile

8.1.2 Jia Xing Isenchem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Jia Xing Isenchem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Jia Xing Isenchem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 3B Scientific

8.2.1 3B Scientific Profile

8.2.2 3B Scientific Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 3B Scientific Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 3B Scientific Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Weishi County XiangYuan

8.3.1 Weishi County XiangYuan Profile

8.3.2 Weishi County XiangYuan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Weishi County XiangYuan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Weishi County XiangYuan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

