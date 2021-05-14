May 2021 Report on Global Non-Woven Viscose Staple Fiber Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for 2,3-Pentanedione is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Jia Xing Isenchem
3B Scientific
Weishi County XiangYuan
Advanced Synthesis Technologies
Energy Chemical
DeLong Chemicals
Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology
Waterstone Technology
Alfa Chemistry
TCI
Acros Organics
J & K SCIENTIFIC
Major Types Covered
Purity 95%
Purity 97%
Other
Major Applications Covered
Chemical Reagents
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
