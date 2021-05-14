May 2021 Report on Global Granulometer Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Aluminium Oxide Ceramic is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
CeramTec
Saint-Gobain
Ortech, Incorporated
CoorsTek
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
SCHOTT AG
Kyocera Corporation
Refractron
Morgan Advanced Materials
Corning Incorporated
Vesuvius plc
UNIPRETEC
Major Types Covered
Coarse Varieties
Fine-grained Varieties
Major Applications Covered
Bullet Proof Wests
Friction Discs
Thermometer Outer Coverage
Dental Braces
Electric Sensors
Inside Furnace Holders
Sealing Rings
Coffee Machine Grinder Disc
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Aluminium Oxide Ceramic Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Aluminium Oxide Ceramic Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Aluminium Oxide Ceramic Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Aluminium Oxide Ceramic Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Coarse Varieties
5.2 Fine-grained Varieties
6 Global Aluminium Oxide Ceramic Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Bullet Proof Wests
6.2 Friction Discs
6.3 Thermometer Outer Coverage
6.4 Dental Braces
6.5 Electric Sensors
6.6 Inside Furnace Holders
6.7 Sealing Rings
6.8 Coffee Machine Grinder Disc
6.9 Others
7 Global Aluminium Oxide Ceramic Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 CeramTec
8.1.1 CeramTec Profile
8.1.2 CeramTec Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 CeramTec Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 CeramTec Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
