May 2021 Report on Global Folding Carton Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Folding Carton is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4957564-2014-2026-global-folding-carton-industry-market-research
Major Companies Covered
Tetra Laval
Gulf Printing & Packaging
Amcor Limited
AR Packaging
Smurfit Kappa
Huhtamaki
Graphic Packaging International Corporation
WestRock
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Metsä Board
Rengo Co. Ltd.
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Pratt Industries Inc.
US Corrugated Inc.,
Oji Holdings Corporation
Major Types Covered
Straight tuck end
Reverse tuck end
Tuck top auto-bottom
Tuck top snap-lock bottom
Full seal end
Double glued sidewall
Others.
Major Applications Covered
Food and Beverages
Cosmetic and Personal Care
Healthcare
Household
Institutional
Electrical & Electronics
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Folding Carton Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Folding Carton Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Folding Carton Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Folding Carton Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Straight tuck end
5.2 Reverse tuck end
5.3 Tuck top auto-bottom
5.4 Tuck top snap-lock bottom
5.5 Full seal end
5.6 Double glued sidewall
5.7 Others.
6 Global Folding Carton Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Food and Beverages
6.2 Cosmetic and Personal Care
6.3 Healthcare
6.4 Household
6.5 Institutional
6.6 Electrical & Electronics
6.7 Other
7 Global Folding Carton Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
Continued…
