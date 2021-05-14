May 2021 Report on Global Refractory Metals Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Refractory Metals is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

JXTC

TaeguTec

Global Advanced Metals

JDC

Sanher Tungste

Wolfmet

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Plansee Group

CBMM

Climax Molybdenum

H.C. Starck

Tejing Tungsten

Codelco

Wolfram

Conghua Tantalum & Niobium Smeltery

CMOC

FuJian JinXin Tungsten

Treibacher Industrie

Molymet

A.L.M.T.

Major Types Covered

Molybdenum Metal

Tungsten Metal

Niobium Metal

Tantalum Metal

Rhenium Metal

Major Applications Covered

Steel Industry

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

Chemical Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Refractory Metals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Refractory Metals Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Refractory Metals Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Refractory Metals Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Molybdenum Metal

5.2 Tungsten Metal

5.3 Niobium Metal

5.4 Tantalum Metal

5.5 Rhenium Metal

6 Global Refractory Metals Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Steel Industry

6.2 Electronics and Electrical Industry

6.3 Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

6.4 Chemical Industry

6.5 Medical Industry

6.6 Others

7 Global Refractory Metals Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 JXTC

8.1.1 JXTC Profile

8.1.2 JXTC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 JXTC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 JXTC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 TaeguTec

8.2.1 TaeguTec Profile

Continued…

