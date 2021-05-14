May 2021 Report on Global Refractory Metals Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Refractory Metals is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
JXTC
TaeguTec
Global Advanced Metals
JDC
Sanher Tungste
Wolfmet
Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry
Plansee Group
CBMM
Climax Molybdenum
H.C. Starck
Tejing Tungsten
Codelco
Wolfram
Conghua Tantalum & Niobium Smeltery
CMOC
FuJian JinXin Tungsten
Treibacher Industrie
Molymet
A.L.M.T.
Major Types Covered
Molybdenum Metal
Tungsten Metal
Niobium Metal
Tantalum Metal
Rhenium Metal
Major Applications Covered
Steel Industry
Electronics and Electrical Industry
Carbide Tools and Wear Parts
Chemical Industry
Medical Industry
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Refractory Metals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Refractory Metals Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Refractory Metals Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Refractory Metals Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Molybdenum Metal
5.2 Tungsten Metal
5.3 Niobium Metal
5.4 Tantalum Metal
5.5 Rhenium Metal
6 Global Refractory Metals Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Steel Industry
6.2 Electronics and Electrical Industry
6.3 Carbide Tools and Wear Parts
6.4 Chemical Industry
6.5 Medical Industry
6.6 Others
7 Global Refractory Metals Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 JXTC
8.1.1 JXTC Profile
8.1.2 JXTC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 JXTC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 JXTC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 TaeguTec
8.2.1 TaeguTec Profile
Continued…
