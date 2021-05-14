May 2021 Report on Global Organic Fertilizers Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Organic Fertilizers is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Hendrikus Organics (U.S.)
Coromandel International Limited (India)
National Fertilizers Limited (India)
Italpollina SpA (Italy)
Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (U.S.)
Jiangsu Zhifeng Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.)
California Organic Fertilizers (U.S.)
Midwestern BioAg (U.S.)
BioStar Organics (U.S.)
ILSA S.p.A (Italy)
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (India)
Walts Organic Fertilizer Company (U.S.)
Tata Chemicals Ltd (India)
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.)
Major Types Covered
Cereals & grains
Oilseeds & pulses
Fruits & vegetables
Others
Major Applications Covered
Grains
Oilseeds
Fruits
Vegetables
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Organic Fertilizers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Organic Fertilizers Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Organic Fertilizers Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Organic Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Cereals & grains
5.2 Oilseeds & pulses
5.3 Fruits & vegetables
5.4 Others
6 Global Organic Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Grains
6.2 Oilseeds
6.3 Fruits
6.4 Vegetables
6.5 Others
7 Global Organic Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.)
8.1.1 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.) Profile
8.1.2 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Coromandel International Limited (India)
8.2.1 Coromandel International Limited (India) Profile
8.2.2 Coromandel International Limited (India) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Coromandel International Limited (India) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Coromandel International Limited (India) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 National Fertilizers Limited (India)
8.3.1 National Fertilizers Limited (India) Profile
Continued…
