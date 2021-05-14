May 2021 Report on Global Organic Fertilizers Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Organic Fertilizers is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Hendrikus Organics (U.S.)

Coromandel International Limited (India)

National Fertilizers Limited (India)

Italpollina SpA (Italy)

Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (U.S.)

Jiangsu Zhifeng Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.)

California Organic Fertilizers (U.S.)

Midwestern BioAg (U.S.)

BioStar Organics (U.S.)

ILSA S.p.A (Italy)

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (India)

Walts Organic Fertilizer Company (U.S.)

Tata Chemicals Ltd (India)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.)

Major Types Covered

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Major Applications Covered

Grains

Oilseeds

Fruits

Vegetables

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Organic Fertilizers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Organic Fertilizers Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Organic Fertilizers Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Organic Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Cereals & grains

5.2 Oilseeds & pulses

5.3 Fruits & vegetables

5.4 Others

6 Global Organic Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Grains

6.2 Oilseeds

6.3 Fruits

6.4 Vegetables

6.5 Others

7 Global Organic Fertilizers Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.)

8.1.1 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.) Profile

8.1.2 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Hendrikus Organics (U.S.) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Coromandel International Limited (India)

8.2.1 Coromandel International Limited (India) Profile

8.2.2 Coromandel International Limited (India) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Coromandel International Limited (India) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Coromandel International Limited (India) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 National Fertilizers Limited (India)

8.3.1 National Fertilizers Limited (India) Profile

Continued…

